Critical Comparison: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) & DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Titan Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Titan Medical has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -88.65% -25.69% DarioHealth -377.14% -66.69% -59.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and DarioHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.00 million 8.56 -$24.18 million ($0.02) -77.00 DarioHealth $7.58 million 35.13 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -4.02

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Titan Medical and DarioHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83

Titan Medical presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.74%. DarioHealth has a consensus target price of $26.35, indicating a potential upside of 63.36%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than DarioHealth.

Summary

Titan Medical beats DarioHealth on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

