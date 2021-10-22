Critical Contrast: Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Akerna and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -175.24% -46.90% -26.58% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of E2open Parent shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akerna and E2open Parent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $12.57 million 6.15 -$33.97 million ($1.31) -2.27 E2open Parent $330.01 million 7.40 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than E2open Parent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Akerna and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 3 0 3.00 E2open Parent 0 2 2 0 2.50

Akerna currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 185.23%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than E2open Parent.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

