Critical Review: Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) vs. Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD)

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Knight and Rapid7, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Knight 0 2 6 0 2.75 Rapid7 0 1 14 0 2.93

Black Knight presently has a consensus price target of $96.38, indicating a potential upside of 33.13%. Rapid7 has a consensus price target of $127.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.67%. Given Black Knight’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Black Knight is more favorable than Rapid7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Black Knight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Rapid7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Black Knight has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Black Knight and Rapid7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Knight $1.24 billion 9.15 $264.10 million $1.90 38.10 Rapid7 $411.49 million 16.93 -$98.85 million ($1.35) -92.53

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid7. Rapid7 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Knight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Black Knight and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Knight 19.67% 12.05% 5.15% Rapid7 -25.64% -177.30% -7.54%

Summary

Black Knight beats Rapid7 on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals. The firm also serves the credit union, secondary markets, government, home equity, servicing, and title settlement industries. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc. engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services. The company was founded by Alan P. Matthews, Tas Giakouminakis, and Chad Loder in July 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

