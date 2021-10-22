Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.99. The company had a trading volume of 74,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,591. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. Crocs has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $163.18.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

