Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HSBC raised shares of Croda International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised shares of Croda International from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY opened at $63.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24 and a beta of 0.87. Croda International has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $66.32.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.6606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.02%.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

