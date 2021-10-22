Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Barclays

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.58.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.77. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

