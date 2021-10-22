Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Barclays

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price lifted by analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.58.
Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,020. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.77. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.
In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Crown Castle International by 3.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Crown Castle International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle International Company Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.