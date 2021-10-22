Crust Shadow Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,129.00 (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Crust Shadow has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $2,129.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded up 20.7% against the US dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00213213 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00103712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Crust Shadow Profile

Crust Shadow (CSM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

