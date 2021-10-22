Cryptonovae One Day Volume Reaches $22,255.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $22,255.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0478 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00071358 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00073727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.51 or 0.00107940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,436.35 or 0.99578201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.59 or 0.06491084 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022369 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,742,301 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

