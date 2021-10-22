CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.30. The business had revenue of C$129.56 million for the quarter.

