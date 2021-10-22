Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. Truist raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,549,000 after purchasing an additional 71,745 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,936,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after purchasing an additional 63,531 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.31. The company had a trading volume of 325,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,274. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $131.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

