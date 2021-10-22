Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CMLS stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $12.70. 127,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,469. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $260.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.20. Cumulus Media has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.84.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cumulus Media will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 67.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 727,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 292,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 195.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 274,095 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 20.4% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 451,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 76,404 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 4.1% in the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 1,865,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 73,292 shares during the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

