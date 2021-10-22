Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CURLF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised Curaleaf to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Curaleaf from $19.75 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Curaleaf in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS:CURLF traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.21. 346,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,852. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $18.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

