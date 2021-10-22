DAD (DAD) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.69 Million

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. DAD has a market capitalization of $73.85 million and $5.69 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAD coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00046272 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002483 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00101250 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00192306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

About DAD

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,533,968 coins. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official website is dad.one

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

DAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

