Deliveroo’s (DROOF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $6.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.