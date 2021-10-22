DePay Tops 1-Day Volume of $51,323.00 (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. DePay has a total market cap of $4.02 million and $51,323.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DePay has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be bought for $1.93 or 0.00003173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.64 or 0.00071857 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00073482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.00 or 0.00108659 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.85 or 0.99659702 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,943.00 or 0.06491970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00022427 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.