Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a $5.06 price objective on Bankinter and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 336. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.50 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

