DigitalBits Hits Market Capitalization of $470.96 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 22nd. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $470.96 million and $2.20 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00000993 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.00320090 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

