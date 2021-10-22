Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $58,243.00

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, Doki Doki Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Doki Doki Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $45.06 or 0.00072183 BTC on exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a market cap of $2.25 million and $58,243.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00047198 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.11 or 0.00102692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.84 or 0.00198361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Profile

Doki Doki Finance (CRYPTO:DOKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 50,000 coins. The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Doki Doki Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

