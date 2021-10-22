Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives $162.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Motco lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.07. 2,493,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,543,461. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.94. Electronic Arts has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.