Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Gap Up to $4.54

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.65. Endo International shares last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 48,728 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $713.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Endo International plc will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,425,000 after purchasing an additional 549,953 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,546,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Endo International by 1,928.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 452,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 429,959 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in Endo International by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 355,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 228,477 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

