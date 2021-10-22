Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$11.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.30.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$11.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.53, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.94.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$408.62 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.4551648 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,880.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

