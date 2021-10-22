Ensemble Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Ensemble Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Booking accounts for approximately 4.4% of Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ensemble Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $51,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc grew its position in Booking by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,473,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $17.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,428.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,332.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,304.04. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,589.00 and a 12-month high of $2,540.00. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a PE ratio of 241.40, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,486.96.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total value of $461,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

