Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.72.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQGPF. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.35 price target (down previously from C$87.00) on shares of Equitable Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Equitable Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Equitable Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQGPF remained flat at $$123.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20. Equitable Group has a 52 week low of $62.64 and a 52 week high of $127.08.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.