Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Comcast Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Comcast in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now expects that the cable giant will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comcast’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.84 EPS.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. Comcast has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market cap of $247.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,425,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 9,046,516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,986,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,895,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $333,562,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

