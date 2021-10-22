Equitrans Midstream Co. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.14.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETRN. Barclays upped their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ETRN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,104,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETRN. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

