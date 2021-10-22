Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $86.09

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $86.09 and last traded at $85.41, with a volume of 1341679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.