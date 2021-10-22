Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $266.29

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.29 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 258.80 ($3.38). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 258.80 ($3.38), with a volume of 579 shares changing hands.

ECEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Eurocell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 266.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 266.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81. The company has a market cap of £289.69 million and a PE ratio of 14.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%.

About Eurocell (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

