Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ERFSF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a strong-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Eurofins Scientific stock opened at $122.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.82. Eurofins Scientific has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $151.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.83.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

