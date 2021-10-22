Evercore ISI Upgrades TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) to Outperform

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.21.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $148.70 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.47 and its 200 day moving average is $139.67. The company has a market cap of $48.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total value of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 863,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $116,934,000 after acquiring an additional 50,675 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 620,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 256,706 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,654,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,080,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,974,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

