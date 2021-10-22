Eversource Energy to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Eversource Energy in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.71.

Shares of ES opened at $86.09 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 53.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total value of $54,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.21%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

