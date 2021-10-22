EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Plans Dividend of $0.05

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th.

EVERTEC has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EVERTEC has a payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EVERTEC to earn $2.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.69. 128,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,116. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $48.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.99.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $149.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.58 million. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $658,491.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVERTEC stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of EVERTEC worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

