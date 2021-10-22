extraDNA (XDNA) Hits Market Cap of $567,029.54

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 22nd. During the last week, extraDNA has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a total market cap of $567,029.54 and $69,640.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,627.08 or 1.00155960 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00055924 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.14 or 0.00320722 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.71 or 0.00521556 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.98 or 0.00203157 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009689 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002220 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000989 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,184,497 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.