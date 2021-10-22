Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $341.88, but opened at $329.63. Facebook shares last traded at $322.99, with a volume of 511,343 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.92, for a total value of $28,749,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,450,933 shares of company stock valued at $878,870,275 in the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $914.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $339.99.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

