Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FEEXF. Bank of America cut shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

FEEXF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

