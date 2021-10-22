Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

FLMMF stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

