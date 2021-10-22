Financial Survey: Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) vs. Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Biomerica shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.0% of Lucira Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Biomerica and Lucira Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lucira Health 1 2 0 0 1.67

Biomerica presently has a consensus price target of $11.50, indicating a potential upside of 121.15%. Lucira Health has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 53.32%. Given Biomerica’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Profitability

This table compares Biomerica and Lucira Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -89.83% -59.47% -46.58% Lucira Health N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biomerica and Lucira Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $7.20 million 9.04 -$6.47 million ($0.54) -9.63 Lucira Health $270,000.00 841.34 -$37.35 million ($15.58) -0.38

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than Lucira Health. Biomerica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biomerica beats Lucira Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biomerica

Biomerica, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other. The company was founded in September 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits. It has a patent license agreement with Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd.; technical services agreement with Jabil, Inc.; and manufacturing services agreement with Jabil MSA. The company was formerly known as DiAssess Inc. and changed its name to Lucira Health, Inc. in January 2020. Lucira Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

