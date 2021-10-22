First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,587. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on FFBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

