First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

FFBC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,587. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.21. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 55.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $22.44 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,419 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,215 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

