First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%.

NASDAQ FFIN traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.04. 421,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,954. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.73 and its 200-day moving average is $48.18. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIN. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 191,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,381,347.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 869,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,558.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,846 shares of company stock worth $504,709. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of First Financial Bankshares worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

