First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $77.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) to report sales of $77.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.06 million and the lowest is $75.00 million. First Foundation posted sales of $75.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $289.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.00 million to $295.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $371.18 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $376.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FFWM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.79. 2,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. First Foundation has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,580.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Foundation by 690.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Foundation by 218.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

