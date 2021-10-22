First Growth Investment Manager LP Buys 14,925 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

First Growth Investment Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 765.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,925 shares during the quarter. Coupa Software comprises approximately 1.6% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Coupa Software from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.22.

Shares of COUP stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $254.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average of $240.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.51 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $179.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 48.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total value of $10,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total value of $31,615.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,783 shares of company stock worth $40,091,050 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.