First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.930-$1.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $58.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,682. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $59.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FR. Truist increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

