First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $108,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,445,000 after acquiring an additional 461,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,603,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,816,000 after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,308,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,739,000 after acquiring an additional 63,344 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 802,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,958,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,847,000 after purchasing an additional 43,451 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $41.45 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

