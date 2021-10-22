First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:FDEU)

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 33.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of FDEU opened at $13.17 on Friday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen acquired 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $85,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James A. Bowen acquired 35,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $479,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

