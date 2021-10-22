First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 15.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of FPF stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

