First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.66 and a 200-day moving average of $50.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $51.65.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,915 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

