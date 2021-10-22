First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 24.91% and a return on equity of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

NASDAQ MYFW traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $29.47. 30,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.86. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $31.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MYFW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In other news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $656,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,597,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CIO John Emery Sawyer bought 3,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $94,737.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,526.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Western Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) by 351.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Western Financial were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business.

