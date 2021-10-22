FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) Sets New 52-Week High at $91.44

FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $91.44 and last traded at $91.44, with a volume of 4 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.61.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCFS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCFS)

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

