Fortescue Metals Group (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.94

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.94 and traded as low as $10.74. Fortescue Metals Group shares last traded at $11.05, with a volume of 9,126 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSUMF. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Fortescue Metals Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

