Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. FOX reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.17 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.93 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.87.

FOXA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. 1,903,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,890. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FOX has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 367.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in FOX by 347.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in FOX by 392.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

